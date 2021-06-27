Despite Ayade’s defection, Cross River remains PDP stronghold — Liyel Imoke





Liyel Imoke,

By Kennedy Mbele

Senator Liyel Imoke, a former Governor of Cross River State, speaks on the defection of Governor Ayade from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) among other issues in the polity. Excerpts of interview:

Let’s talk about developments on the political terrain in Cross Rivers State. You are a founding member of the PDP. You’ve also held various key positions in the country, including being Minister of Power and Steel, and for a while Minister of Education before going on to become Governor of Cross River State for 8 years. Tell us, what vision and strategies characterised those early days, your roles and how the foundation was laid for the current republic?

This question takes me down memory lane. It takes me back to the early days. When I say the early days, I mean my early days in politics.

As you may recall, as far back as the early 1990s, I got involved in politics because of my interest in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper