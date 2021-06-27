EXCLUSIVE: Who will speak for Usifo Ataga?







Late Usifo Ataga

Ataga’s close friend, Douglas Aniemena, gives an inside look into what really transpired with the SuperTV CEO

Finally, we have an arrest in the ongoing saga of the murder of Usifo Ataga, and we also have a ‘confession’. An apprehended suspect has spoken, and, in a nutshell, she tells the World that it was a crime of passion.

The same crime of passion angle that was rushed, planted, and disseminated via the social media by person(s) unknown, barely hours after the news broke. In whose interest is it if we all accept this as a crime of passion?

The culprit, Chidinma Adaora Ojukwu, an innocent looking, soft spoken 21-year-old University of Lagos female undergraduate, spoke to the assembled press in a calm and measured tone, stating that basically, they had a drug-fuelled sex tryst that got out of hand when he tried to rape her, hitting her head against the wall and she grabbed a knife and stabbed him twice.

She also stated that she stole his…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper