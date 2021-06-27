FRSC warns Kebbi motorists against route violation, dangerous driving







By Haruna Aliyu, BIRNIN KEBBI

Kebbi State Sector Commander of the Federal Roads Safety Corps, Alhaji Yusuf Haruna Kiru, has warned roads users to desist from route violations— driving against the traffic.

Kiru gave the warning in his office in Birnin Kebbi in an interview with Vanguard, stating that other traffic offences include overloading vehicles, which is common with commercial drivers; overspending and dangerous driving within and outside cities.

He added that each of the traffic offences attracts huge fines and possible prosecution, lamenting that such offences like dangerous driving, routes violations and overspending over the years had caused crashes that claimed many lives.

He advised road users to obey traffic rules for their safety and other users.

He described driving at night with one head lamp as life threatening, as it exposes the driver and the unsuspecting persons to danger or even death.

Kiru, who recently assumed official duties in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper