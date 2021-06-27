Morata abuse is a ‘crime’, says Spain boss Enrique







VALENCIA, SPAIN – MARCH 23: Alvaro Morata of Spain shakes hands with Luis Enrique, Manager of Spain after being substituted during the 2020 UEFA European Championships group F qualifying match between Spain and Norway at Estadio Mestalla on March 23, 2019 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Spain boss Luis Enrique has described the abuse received by Alvaro Morata as a “crime” and says it should be a matter for the police.

Morata has been the focus of attention since being jeered by his own fans during a pre-Euro 2020 friendly with Portugal after missing several opportunities.

He was then criticised for his displays in Spain’s 0-0 draw with Sweden in their Group E opener and 1-1 draw with Poland, a game in which he scored but missed more chances.

The Juventus striker, whose loan from Atletico Madrid was extended for another season last week, then missed a penalty in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper