Nigeria’s strength lies in citizens’ collective unity – Okowa







Delta Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged Nigerians not to compromise the country’s unity as its strength lay in citizens’ collective bond.

Okowa made the call in his remark at a state banquet in honour of members of Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures at their 2021 Second Quarter General Meeting in Asaba, on Saturday.

He said that the country was facing serious challenges that required leaders to preach hope to the people and ensure that the unity of the nation was not breached.

READ ALSO:Nigerian collaboration, dream come true – Zimbabwean Wayne F.O.G

He stated that there was need for dialogue on how to ensure fairness and equity in the governance of the country.

According to Okowa, there is need for leaders to give hope to the people because if the leaders begin to lose hope in the nation, the followers will be in trouble.

He stated that at critical times as was currently prevailing in the country, people in sensitive positions,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper