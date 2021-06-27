Unilorin gives equal opportunity to admission seekers ― Management







The University of Ilorin (Unilorin) says the institution is known as an equal opportunity espouser in all areas of its activities, including admission exercise.

A statement signed by Mr Kunle Akogun, the Director, Corporate Affairs of the university, said the attention of management had been drawn to a post in some social media platforms querying a perceived denial of admission to one of the 2020/2021 UTME candidates, Miss Ayuba Nusebah.

He stated that the post tried to whip up unnecessary sentiments through emotion-laden but uninformed write-ups.

“Our admission policy protects rights of all candidates who apply to the institution through the principle of equity, fair play and justice.

“In essence, qualified candidates don’t have to know anybody, either in our university or in higher quarters to be given fair and just consideration.

“The candidate under reference, Ayuba Nusebah Folashade, with Registration No: 212 77550JA, who is an indigene of Kogi,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper