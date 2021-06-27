We still receive N1,800 monthly, Kebbi pensioners cry for review, gratuities







By Haruna Aliyu, BIRNIN KEBBI

The leader of Kebbi retirees pressure group Alhaji Babangida Garba Gwandu, Friday, asked Governor Atiku Bagudu to implement the upward pension review that was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari since 1999 to Kebbi pensioners.

Speaking in Birnin Kebbi, Gwandu said it was unfortunate that some pensioners in Kebbi were still receiving 1,800 as monthly pension and several others receive N2,000.

He said many retirees died while waiting for their gratuities and those who are still alive, their children hawks on the street to provide for their sick and old retired fathers.

Speaking further, the leader of the pressure group accused the security agencies of conniving with the government to halt their meeting, which they slated for Thursday, June 24.

He said after they formerly wrote to all concerned authorities, including the army, in the state, some elements told the police…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper