WHO identifies COVID-19 delta variant in 85 countries







The Director-General, World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Ghebreyesus, has expressed concern over the COVID-19’s delta variant, which he called “the most transmissible” mutation to date.

Ghebreyesus told journalists at a regular briefing on Friday that delta co had been identified in at least 85 countries and is “spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations”.

“As some countries ease public health and social measures, we are starting to see increases in transmission around the world,” he said.

A surge in cases translates to more hospitalisations, which continue to stretch healthcare workers and health systems while putting more at risk of death, according to the WHO chief.

Ghebreyesus acknowledged that new variants were expected, saying “that’s what viruses do, they evolve” and stressed that by preventing transmission, we can stem the emergence of variants.

“It’s quite simple: more transmission, more variants. Less transmission,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper