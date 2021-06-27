Why you need to make your marriage more important than your children







When we were children, there were much stricter boundaries,” recalled Eriwu, a 42-year old mother of two teenage children as we discussed the vast difference of parenting in the past and how today’s parents mono-cuddle their children.

She continued: “Children did not stay up with the adults, or socialise with them, or sleep in their parents’ beds. We on the other hand, seem to have no boundaries at all. Our children spill over into all aspects of our lives. It is only rarely that I shout: ‘I need some adult time!’ and am promptly ignored.

“Our philosophy is that we want them to feel secure and loved so that they will grow into confident adults, but that’s been at the expense of any dividing line between their world and ours. Part of the problem is that we don’t have an extended family who are able to relieve us from childcare.

My mother and step-father live is a different state, and my father and his wife live miles away from our home. During…





