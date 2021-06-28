Anambra: APC sets up Appeal committee as seven aspirants kick







By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni has approved the appointment of the Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya as Chairman of the APC Primary Election Appeal Committee for the Anambra State Governorship Election.

The appointment came as seven aspirants in the contest issued a disclaimer on Monday night saying the purported primary election never took place.

National Secretary of the CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe in a statement said the Committee will be inaugurated on Wednesday, June 30th, 2021 at the Party’s National Secretariat, Abuja.

Members of the committee are Sen. Julius Ucha, Hajia Maryam Mamu Salifu, and Alh. Bukar Ali Dalori while Dr. Ijeoma Arodiogbu will serve as Secretary.

