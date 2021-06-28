Defect to APC and vacate office, PDP threatens Matawalle







Executive Governor of Zamfara state, Gov Bello Matawalle

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

Ahead of the scheduled defection of Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle, from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressives Congress, APC, the main opposition party (PDP) has warned the governor against the move, threatening to go the whole distance to defend its mandate.

The PDP specifically cautioned Bello Matawalle to know that his plans amounts to a decision to vacate office “as no law allows him to cross over to any other party with the governorship mandate statutorily given to the PDP through the ballot box, as already established by the provision of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and the standing judgment of the Supreme Court.”

Addressing newsmen at the party’s secretariat yesterday, PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said a “combined reading of Section 221 of the 1999 Constitution as the pronouncements of the Supreme Court in Faleke v. INEC (2016) is clear in…





