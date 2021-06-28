OGUN: Students sack principal, teachers from school over colleagues’ death during gambling







By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Commercial activities were on Monday paralysed in some parts of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital when Secondary School Students of two public schools engaged in a violent fracas over the death of two of their colleagues.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the students were killed during an unofficial inter-schools’ gambling competition in Abeokuta.

The incident, which occurred in the mid – afternoon of yesterday, involved students of the Baptist Boys High School (BBHS), Saje, who invaded the Ilugun High School, Elega axis of the metropolis to avenge the death of their colleagues who were allegedly stabbed to death in the previous week.

It was gathered that the BBHS students, who were armed with gun, cutlasses, broken bottles and assorted charms among other dangerous weapons, invaded Ilugun High School and started shooting sporadically in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper