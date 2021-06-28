Petroleum products marketers have no plan to go on strike – IPMAN





A fuel pump (stock photo).

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) is neither planning to go on strike nor planning to shut fuel stations nationwide, its National President, Alhaji Sanusi Fari, said on Monday.

He said in a statement issued in Awka and signed by the association’s National Secretary, Mr Chidi Nnubia, that the public should dismiss any information regarding the planned strike.

The association’s National Public Relation Officer, Alhaji Yakubu Suleiman, had threatened in Abuja on Monday that IPMAN would go on strike and shut fuel stations nationwide beginning from Tuesday because the police laid siege on its secretariat.

Suleiman alleged that some police officers laid siege on IPMAN’s National Secretariat last Friday for undisclosed reasons.

He said that aggrieved IPMAN members and officials at states, zonal and depots levels, held series of meetings and threatened to shut filling stations if the issue was not properly…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper