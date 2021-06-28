Police vow to prosecute Iniubong Umoren’s killer, other murder suspects





By Chioma Onuegbu

Akwa Ibom State Police Command has vowed that it is ready to prosecute Uduak Akpan, the murder suspect who raped and killed the job seeker, late Miss Iniubong Umoren, and other suspects arrested for murder.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Odiko Macdon who spoke Monday while addressing newsmen in Uyo, noted that with the autopsy result of the deceased, the Police has what it takes to prosecute the murderer.

While denying claims that the case has been taken over by the Department of State Security, Macdon stated that only the police is empowered by law to handle such cases.

He explained that Akpan alongside the Soldier who murdered one Enobong Jimmy, and the Church Founder, Ukachukwu Christopher who beat his wife to death have been officially remanded in the Nigeria Correctional Service, adding that all would be arraigned in court soon.

His words, “Autopsy on the corpse of Iniubong Umoren has been conducted, the result is out, we now have…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper