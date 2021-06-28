Swedish Prime Minister resigns after no-confidence vote against him





The Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on Monday announced his resignation a week after a no-confidence vote against him in parliament.

Lofven, a Social Democrat, said at a press conference that he had decided against called fresh elections in the light of the Coronavirus pandemic.

It was the first time a Swedish premier had such a no-confidence vote.

The vote was called after a left-wing party withdrew its support for Lofven’s minority government, due to a clash about proposed reforms to Sweden’s rental market.

The next scheduled general election is in September 2022.

