Tuition Increase: Protesting student shot dead in Kaduna





…As NANS plans to occupy Kaduna July

By Ibrahim Wuyo

A student of the College of Education, Gidan Waya, Kafanchan in Kaduna State was allegedly shot dead by security operatives during a peaceful protest against the increase in tuition fee by the State Government.

The students had organised a peaceful protest at the College of Education, Gidan Waya, against the hike in their tuition fee.

Journalists were told that the peaceful protest turned violent “as one student was killed and another injured by, allegedly by security operatives.”

According to a source, “the security operatives fired shots to disperse the protesting students following a confrontation after they tried to force their way into the school. The students also blocked the highway in front of the school thereby preventing the free flow of traffic .”

Provost of the College, Prof. Alexander Kure had confirmed the development to journalists on Monday, saying the incident happened on the highway and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper