Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has sacked all members of his cabinet.

Though, details of the dissolution were not given, Vanguard gathered that he has instructed the commissioners to hand over to their directors.

The Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa confirmed the dissolution but did not give further details..

