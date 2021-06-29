Defections: Let’s decide whether or not to obey laws, Dep Minority Leader tells Gbajabiamila





By Levinus Nwabughiogu – Abuja

Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Toby Okechukwu, Tuesday, told Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and his colleagues to chose between obeying the laws of the land or breaking them.

Okechukwu spoke on the heels of the defection of two members of the House, Hons Idagbo Ochiglegor and Michael Etaba from the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

While Ochiglegor represents Obanliku/Obudu/Bekwarra federal constituency, Etaba also represents Obubra Federal Constituency both of whom are from Cross River state.

READ ALSO: Gbajabiamila assures passage of PIB, electoral act, supplementary budget in 2 weeks

It will be recalled that the Governor of the State, Professor Ben Ayade recently jilted the PDP for the APC.

In their separate letters read at Tuesday plenary by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila the lawmakers informed that their exit was premised on a crisis in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper