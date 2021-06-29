Delta Poly Rector tasks students on payment of service charge







By Festus Ahon, ASABA

RECTOR of the Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area, Prof. Emmanuel Ogujor, Monday, told students who were yet to pay up the mandatory school service charge to do so to enable them to access the last session results and sit for the ongoing examinations.

Ogujor who stated this while briefing newsmen on the state of the Polytechnic and aborted protest by some students threatening to disrupt the first semester examination which kicked off Monday, yesterday, said “the management position is to ensure that the tradition that allows people go through the system without payment ceases”.

Flanked by his Deputy Dr. Felix Egboro and Bursar, Mr. Lucas Omonigho, the Rector explained that the planned protest was against management’s refusal to allow the said students access to their results until payments for last session were made.

He said: “Many of the students have not paid their service charges. They have been escaping….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper