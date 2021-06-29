FG approves TETFUND takeover of National Library project — Perm Sec







The Federal Government has approved the takeover of the financing of the National Library project by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, (TETFUND), according to Mr Sonny Echono, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education.

Addressing a delegation from the Nigerian Library Association (NLA) led by its President, Prof. Innocent Ekoja, who paid a working visit to the Ministry in Abuja, on Monday, Echono said the move became necessary as over N50 billion was needed to complete the project.

He said the move was aimed at repositioning library services in the education sector for effective delivery, recalling that work on the National Library had been stalled for years due to inadequate funding and efforts to get the private sector to complete the project had not yielded any results.

Responding, President of the Association, Prof. Innocent Ekoja, commended the Federal government, saying that the completion of the National library would bring honour and pride to all…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper