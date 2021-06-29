I fled from Nigeria to save my life, Nnamdi Kanu tells court





Nnamdi Kanu in handcuffs.

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, on Tuesday, gave reasons why he abandoned his trial and escaped out of the country in 2017.

Kanu, who was re-arrested and brought back to Nigeria last Sunday, told the Federal High Court in Abuja that he fled the country to save his life.

He sought permission of the court to speak, shortly after he was docked before trial Justice Binta Nyako by the Federal Government.

Though he did not have any legal representation, Kanu, who was dressed in a black tracksuit, looked healthy and unruffled.

The IPOB leader explained that he did not deliberately abscond from the court to avoid trial.

He said his disappearance was due to the unlawful invasion of his house by security agents, in an operation he said resulted in the death of many innocent people.

The IPOB leader said he went underground to avoid being killed.

He said: “My lord, my house was…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper