Local Content: FG pushes policy for patronage of home-made products





As Emzor opens ultra-modern factory in Ogun State

By Juliet Umeh

The Federal government is coming up with policies to ensure that all health sector procurements by local manufacturers are patronised.

Government said the move would encourage local manufacturers and help Nigeria to achieve medicine security as well as boost the country’s economy. The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health, Mr. Abdulaziz Abdullahi, who made the pronouncement in Sagamu, Ogun State, weekend, said the Federal government was set to assist local manufacturers.

Abdullahi, who spoke during the official visit to Emzor’s ultramodern WHO-compliant factory, said to assist manufacturers, the government needs to, by way of waivers, constitutions and taxes, see that the local products can compete globally.

“It will come up with a policy such that all health sector procurements by local…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper