Nigeria’s annual LPG consumption hits 1mMT — NLPGA









By Udeme Akpan

THE nation’s Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, consumption has risen to 1,000,000 metric tonnes, MT, from 500,000MT yearly, due mainly to increased demand.

The National President, Nigeria LPG Association, Nuhu Yakubu, said: “The industry has recorded a quantum leap in the number of LPG operators across the entire supply, demand and distribution value chain, occasioned by the continuous growth that has been recorded year on year, leading to current consumption now exceeding the 1,000,000MT mark as of December 2020, with equally bullish projections for 2021.

“Taking advantage of the successes recorded in the sector, with NLPGA’s improved media visibility and promoting value adding causes for the general good of the industry, and specific benefits to members, this ExCo has more than doubled our active membership strength since the last two years, and poised to do even more in the coming months, when we commence the planned nationwide awareness…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper