Online CVR: INEC vows to prosecute hackers







The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will not hesitate to prosecute anyone who tries to hack its website in the cause of the online Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

Dr. Emmanuel Hart, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Cross River said this on Tuesday in Calabar while speaking to newsmen after day one of the CVR exercises.

READ ALSO: READ ALSOINEC resumes continuous voter registration online

Recall that the CVR started on Monday nationwide.

He said that the commission would apply all relevant aspects of the Law to ensure the prosecution of any registered offender.

“INEC will not hesitate to prosecute anyone who tries to hack its website during this Online registration exercise.

“We have the Cybercrime Law 2015 and the Electoral Act 2010 section 117 (as amended).

“This will further apply to other registration offenses including double registration, underage registration, and other related offenses,” he…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper