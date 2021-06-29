Why Nigeria is yet to resume flights to Dubai ― Sirika







Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation

The Federal Government on Monday said flights to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are yet to resume due to the discriminatory nature of protocol introduced by the UAE.

The Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, made the remark during the briefing by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 in Abuja on Monday.

Sirika, who explained that the protocol appeared to be targeted at only Nigerians, added that it was discriminatory and not backed up scientifically.

He explained that UAE was insistent that all passengers intending to visit its country must use Emirates Airline or spend two weeks in the alternative carrier’s country before gaining entrance to Dubai.

The minister dismissed insinuations that the continuous delay in the resumption of flights was ego related.

He, however, said that talks were ongoing to resolve the matter.

According to him, Emirates in particular and other airlines, including KLM, gave some…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper