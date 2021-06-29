Yiaga calls on eligible Nigerians to avail self of INEC’s CVR







Commends INEC’s deployment of voter registration technology

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

An election observer, Yiaga Africa, Monday, called on eligible Nigerians to avail self of Continuous Voter Registration of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, across the country.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Programmes, Yiaga Africa, Cynthia Mbamalu, where the organisation acknowledged the innovation by INEC as it will inspire citizens to register based on the introduction of pre-enrollment via INEC’s CVR online portal from June 28, 2021.

According to the statement, “This will be the first time in Nigeria’s electoral process where citizens can commence their voter’s registration from their individual spaces of comfort. Citizens who complete their pre-enrollment in the online portal will choose an appointment date for their biometric physical capture, which will commence from 19 July 2021 at INEC offices in the States and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper