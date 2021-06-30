Anambra Polls: We’re more concerned about safety of people than property – INEC







INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu

By Omeiza Ajayi & Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Ahead of the November 6 Governorship Election in Anambra State, Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has expressed dismay at recent attacks on its office in the state but said the Commission is more concerned about the safety of citizens and its officials rather than electoral materials.

He stated this during the 2021 annual Abubakar Momoh Memorial Lecture, with the theme “Security and Elections: Implications for Anambra State Governorship and 2023 General Elections.”

He described the numerous attacks on the Commission’s offices and properties as alarming, adding that between 2019 and now, there have been attacks on 42 INEC facilities in the country.

“More immediately, we are equally concerned about the Anambra Governorship Election that is scheduled for 6 November, 2021, especially following the attack on the head office.

