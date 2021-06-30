Calling on Nigerian women to reunite the nation







By Zubaida Baba Ibrahim

Whenever the conversation of women being in control, or leading a nation or even a cause arises, there are half-witted remarks such as ‘emotional’ ‘disunited’ and ‘irrational’ that are thrown to offset the whole idea. However, in real-time I have never seen a group that are more irrational like the menfolk.

Before getting into details on how men are indeed the illogical beings in a demeaning manner they refer to women, I want to uncover and debunk this “disunity” narrative about the female-folk that even the females seem to regard as true. Have you heard about the Aba women’s movement of 1929 in Nigeria?

Sincerely, I take pleasure in referring to historical events before Western education became the mainstream. So, it is not attributed to the White man giving us rights. While the historical demonstration has been dubbed “Aba women’s riot of 1929″ it did not only happen in Aba and it was not just the women from Aba that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper