Everton appoint Rafael Benitez as new head coach







By Emmanuel Okogba

Rafael Benitez has been appointed as Everton’s new manager and will commence work with the squad when they return to USM Finch Farm for pre-season training from 5 July.

Benitez whose last stint in the Premier League was with Newcastle agreed a three-year contract to succeed Carlo Ancelotti’s at Goodison Park after the Italian took up the vacant coaching position at Real Madrid on June 1.

Benitez becomes Everton’s fifth permanent manager in as many years and has received a mixed reaction from the Everton fanbase following news he is to be the club’s next boss.

Sky Sports reports that a threatening banner seemingly aimed at Benitez, reading “we know where you live, don’t sign”, was placed near his Merseyside home on Monday.”

"I am delighted to be joining Everton. Throughout this process I have been greatly impressed by the ambition shown by the senior…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper