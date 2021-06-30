Former Wolves boss, Nuno takes over at Tottenham







Tottenham’s search for a new head coach is finally over after Nuno Espirito Santo was appointed as Jose Mourinho’s successor.

Ryan Mason filled in as caretaker boss following Mourinho’s sacking in April, steering the club through to the end of the 2020-21 season.

Former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino was linked with a sensational return, while Antonio Conte, Paulo Fonseca and Gennaro Gattuso were all rumoured to be on the verge of filling the vacancy at different stages in the process.

However, the London club have instead turned to Nuno after his four-year spell with Wolves came to an end in May.

The 47-year-old Portuguese has signed a deal until 2023 with Tottenham, where he will work alongside new director of football Fabio Paratici.

“When you have a squad with quality and talent, we want to make the fans proud and enjoy,” Nuno said following his appointment.

“It’s an enormous pleasure and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper