Gov Emmanuel swears in Justice Ekaette Obot as acting chief Judge







Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, Wednesday morning, swore in Justice Ekaette Francesca Fabian Obot as the Acting Chief Judge of the State, taking over from retired Justice Godwin Abraham.

At a memorable event held in the state Executive Council chambers, Governor Emmanuel reiterated his stands on gender equality and merit.

READ ALSO:APGA Guber Primary: Party Screens, Clears Hon Chukwuma Umeoji to Contest July 1st APGA Anambra Governorship Primary

While commending Justice Ekaette Obot for a good record of effective discharge of her duties, the Governor explained that her selection as acting Chief Judge was strictly on merit.

“Let me congratulate the newly sworn-in acting Chief Judge, don’t ask how the selection process came, she has served the state so well.

“It’s a good thing and I don’t have any doubt that she will do so well, you know women are really struggling and should be given a chance in society.

” I read during Covid-19 how women who…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper