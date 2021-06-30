Group warns Senate against confirming Onochie as INEC Commissioner







By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

An anti-corruption group, Concerned Nigerians, on Monday, warned the Senate against confirming a presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie as an INEC commissioner.

The group, which gave the warning in a letter addressed to the Senate President, said that the red chamber would be setting dangerous precedence with Onochie’s confirmation since it has become public knowledge that she is a card-carrying of the All Progressives Congress and a political aide.

It, therefore, argued that her confirmation would violate the provisions of both the Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended).

The letter was signed by the convener of the group, Mr Deji Adeyanju and copied to the US Ambassador to Nigeria, the UK High Commissioner to Nigeria, and the EU Head of Missions in Nigeria.

It reads in part: “We write, in our capacity, as a citizen-led human right organization to offer a timely warning on the proposed confirmation of Ms…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper