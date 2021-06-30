Kanu’s Rearrest: lt’s opportunity to negotiate birth of new functional Nigeria — lkubese tells Buhari







—- Says government should look into the bigger picture, not his prosecution

Dayo Johnson Akure

The Convener of YesWeFit Revolutionary Movement and Former Presidential Aspirant, Dr Thomas-Wilson Ikubese has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to use the re-arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu as an opportunity to negotiate the birth of a new functional Nigeria.

Ikubese in a statement in Akure said that the government should look beyond prosecuting Kanu.

The statement which was entitled “Nnamdi Kanu: An Opportunity for National Rebirth”, lkebese said “Perhaps, the biggest news in Nigeria right now, is the re-arrest and arraignment of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

According to him ” Rather than stick strictly to the pursuit of the prosecution of Kanu, I’m of the humble opinion that his re-arrest should be used to negotiate the birth of a new functional Nigeria.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria however…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper