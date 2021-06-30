Lagos Rally: I lack power to fight FG ― Igboho





By Ola Ajayi

AHEAD of the proposed July 3 self-determination rally in Lagos, the Yoruba Freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo has assured that the rally will be peaceful adding that he lacks the power to fight Federal Government and political leaders.

Adeyemo who is popularly called Igboho said in a viral video that the rally would hold against all odds.

He alluded to similar rally that took place in Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, and Osun States saying the Lagos rally will be as peaceful as witnessed in other South West states.

“I don’t have the power to fight the Federal Government. In fact, I can’t fight an ordinary Local Government Chairman. But the battle is the Lord’s. God who is the head of the battle will fight for us. Our own generation will emancipate the Yoruba race from slavery,” he said.

Going more spiritual, he painted the picture of the sojourn of Israelites in Egypt noting that it was God who freed them from the claws of Egyptians and that same God…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper