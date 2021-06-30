Nnamdi Kanu: FG is competent in handling security matters — Arewa Consultative Forum boasts





By Ibrahim Wuyo

The Board of Trustees ( BOT) of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has that with the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu amidst other security challenges in the country, the government is competent in handling security matters.

In a communique after the BOT meeting in Kaduna on Wednesday, signed by Ambassador Shehu Malami.

Chairman ACF Board of Trustees, said on the trial Nnamdi Kanu, self-declared leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, the Board praised the Federal Government, security agencies both local and international that brought him back to Nigeria.

The Board said the action of the government in handling Nnamdi Kanu in such a neat way amidst many other security challenges showed that the government is very competent in handling security matters.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper