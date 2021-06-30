Oyetola charges hunters to assist in keeping Osun safe





Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola charged hunters in the state to deploy their diverse resources to help conventional security operatives assist keep the state safe.

Speaking at the inauguration of the state chapter of Hunters Group of Nigeria (HGN) in Osogbo on Wednesday, the Governor charged them on patriotism, integrity, diligence, loyalty and honesty in the discharge of their duties.

“Today, we are inaugurating your group to further strengthen and widen our security architecture and management.

“We have put these layers of security in place in our firm belief that we are better secured when we harness our diverse security apparatuses and involve our people who know our terrain and who can effectively organise, coordinate and supervise them to complement the activities of conventional police.

“Consequently, we expect the various security outfits to work hand in hand with the police by guarding our communities and forests with…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper