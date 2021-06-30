Religious crisis: Osun urges residents to remain calm





…Pledges to pick injured victims bill

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Government has called on residents of the state, especially religious and ethnic groups, on the need to coexist peacefully in order to maintain the peace profile of the state.

This call was made by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Prince Abdullah Binuyo, who led the state government’s delegation on an on-site assessment of the crime scene as well as a solidarity visit to the victims receiving treatment at UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode on Monday, stated that Binuyo assured the victims of the sad event that government would deploy the weight of the law to bring perpetrators of the shameful act to justice.

“For us as a government, one of the cardinal things we preach to our citizens irrespective of their religious leaning is the need to coexist peacefully and ensure that the rights of their…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper