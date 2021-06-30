Senate passes N329.9bn 2021 FCT Statutory Budget







The Senate has passed the N329.9 billion 2021 Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Statutory budget.

The approval came after the upper chamber considered the report of its Committee on FCT regarding the FCT Appropriation Bill, 2021 at Tuesday’s plenary.

Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Abubakar Kyari said the budget was made up of N74 billion personnel cost, N58 billion overhead and N196 billion capital expenditure.

He disclosed that the overall performance of the FCT 2020 Statutory Budget was 88 per cent as at Dec. 31, 2020.

Kyari said that most of the projects executed by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and the Federal Capital Development Administration (FCDA) were still ongoing “due to overbearing ineptitude of getting the Due Process Certificates on time.”

He observed that new and ongoing projects were not sufficiently funded due to delay in the release of funds…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper