Stakeholders call for mergers and acquisition as insurance sector ranks 63rd globally





By Rosemary Iwunze

As the Nigerian insurance sector continues to occupy 63-position globally, stakeholders are calling for mergers and acquisitions in the sector to consolidate the influence of companies as well as deepen insurance penetration.

In a report by Afrinvest, an investment and research firm, titled “Recapitalisation – launching into the deep”, the company also called for the resumption of the recapitalisation exercise.

According to the report released over the weekend, Afrinvest said: “We continue to advocate for increased mergers and acquisitions in the sector to consolidate the influence of companies, deepen insurance penetration and enhance the retention of heavy-ticket risks in Nigeria.

“We also advise increased collaboration with telecommunication companies and banks as well as micro-insurance to capture value at the retail end of the population.”

The report noted that coming from the stunted growth recorded since it contracted 2.9 per…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper