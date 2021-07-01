27 megawatts Tinapa power plant to boost electricity supply in Calabar, MSMEs ― Ayade







By Ike Uchechukwu

In an effort to boost the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the state, Cross River governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has promised a quick completion of the 27 megawatts Adiabo power plant at the Tinapa Business Resort.

Ayade who gave the assurance while inspecting the level of work along with Mr. Jitender Sachdeva, President, Skipperseil Group, Nigeria, said “the idea is to ensure that the MSME’s have opportunity to have electricity and grow the local economy.”

On the trickle down effects to MSMEs, Ayade who spoke on the tarrif structure disclosed that the state has a structure that prices are discounted .

“We have a tariff regime that structures gas supply systems in such a way that there is a discounted price when you are doing gas to power whereby you sell gas at subsided rate to be able to generate electricity so that the cascading effect will be such that the public out there, the SME’s will have power at very subsidized…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper