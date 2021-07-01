Apprehension as combined security team bombs IPOB settlement in Delta







…as helicopter hovers around Asaba, Illah

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-APPREHENSION, Thursday enveloped Asaba and lllah community, Oshimili South and North Local Government Area of Delta State as a helicopter hovered around the area, bombing suspected settlements of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB.

The helicopter which conveyed a combined team of Airforce, police, Army, and Navy, the Vanguard gathered was combing the area for IPOB members.

Another account said residents in the community especially Okpanam especially around St Michael Catholic Church scampered for safety when news broke out that IPOB members were in town to avenge the alleged arrest of their leader, Nnamdi Kalu.

Another version said the apprehension was from herdsmen for a possible reprisal attack over the killing of a cow which provoked the herders to embark on the attack on innocent persons.

In a circulating audio…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper