DSS releases details regarding midnight raid on Igboho’s residence







The Department of State Services, has revealed the details on the raid carried out on Sunday Adeyemo’s (Igboho) Soka residence in Oyo state.

The details were contained in a press statement released on Thursday night. The statement reads:

In the early hours (about 0134 hours) of today, 1st July, 2021, a joint team of security operatives raided the residence of Sunday Adeniyi Adeyemo a.k.a. SUNDAY IGBOHO at Soka, Ibadan, Oyo State. This was based on intelligence that he had stockpiled arms in the place. On approach to the residence, the team came under heavy gun attack by nine (9) men, suspected to be IGBOHO’s guards. Six (6) of them were armed with an AK-47 gun and Three (3) others, with Pump-Action riffles.

In the course of the exchange, two (2) of IGBOHO’s armed men were gunned down while the rest were subdued and arrested. Only one operative who was shot by the assailants on his right hand sustained injury. He has however received medical attention and is very…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper