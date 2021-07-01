Enyo challenges youths on innovative recycling







…Announces second edition of its Open Ideas Competition

By Sebastine Obasi

Enyo Retail and Supply Limited has tasked Nigerian youths to see its annual competition as an opportunity to express their creativity by providing sustainable solutions to the environment.

The company stated this while announcing the 2021 edition of the Enyo Open Ideas Competition, EOIC. Themed ‘’Enyo Recyclit’’ it is geared at encouraging participants on generating ideas to reuse, recycle and refurbish materials to conceive a service station concept and design that is futuristic. The competition which kickstarts on June 28, will run till October 2021.

The winner of EOIC will be rewarded with N1,000,000, while the second runner up and first runner up will receive N500,000 and N250,000 respectively. The top three will also be given implementation support on their proposed designs. Speaking on EOIC 2021, Chief Executive Officer of Enyo Retail and Supply Limited, Abayomi Awobokun…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper