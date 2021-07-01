How IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu orchestrated killing of 60 persons in 4 months ― FG







The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, orchestrated the killing of 60 persons and the destruction of property in 55 violent attacks across the South East and South-South Zones within four months.

The Federal Government stated this in a letter to western diplomats.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the letter dated April 26, 2021 detailed the atrocities committed by members of IPOB on the alleged instruction of Kanu who was then in exile.

NAN also reports that one of the attachments to the letter listed the attacks on lives and property by IPOB in some parts of the country between January and April 2021.

With several Kanu’s broadcasts from Europe, there were concerns in official quarters that some western countries were justifying IPOB’s violent acts under the guise of the group’s pursuit of self-determination.

According to the “demarche” from the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to some western countries, the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper