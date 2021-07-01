IPOB berates President Kenyatta for Kanu’s alleged abduction







Direct Biafrans to boycott Kenya airlines, shun their products

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu – Nnewi

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Thursday, accused the President Uhuru Kenyatta, of Kenya, of stopping so low to allegedly collude with a terror-friendly government, like that of Nigeria in abducting its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB, expressed disappointment with the Kenyan President for allegedly betraying its Mazi Kanu, saying it will hold him accountable for his action.

It also alleged that President Keyatta and his government allegedly planned the abduction immediately it leader entered the country before contacting Nigerian on his presence in the country and subsequent smuggling into with the assistance of Nigerian security agents.

The Biafra agitating group also, urged the Biafrans and the public to disregard all the alleged fake stories and news concocted by Nigeria Government and their agents have been peddling about how and where Kanu was arrested, who may…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper