Lagos Yoruba Nation Rally Showdown: It must hold, says Akintoye as Lagos bans rally







Sunday Igboho

Despite the attack on Sunday Igboho’s residence with less than 72 hours to the proposed rally in Lagos, Professor Banji Akinyoe has declared no going back on the planned demonstration.

Akintoye, who is the leader of the Umbrella Body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, IOO, emphasised that the rally will continue as scheduled.

In a statement by his Communications Manager, Mr Maxwell Adeleye, Akintoye said: “I call on our people across at home and in diaspora to immediately begin Mass Protests In Front of Palaces in Yoruba Land, and opposite the offices of the United Nations, European Union, British, French and United States Governments.

“We want to confirm again that the Pro-Yoruba Nation rally scheduled to hold on Saturday July 3rd, in Lagos will proceed as scheduled.”

In a twist, Sunday Igboho, according to a BBC Pidgin, was quoted to have said that the rally has been suspended due to security concerns.

No rally — Lagos govt…





