Refugees: Borno Governor meets Nigerien President Bazoum in Diffa







By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum is in Niger Republic on the invitation of President Bazoum Muhammadu.

President Bazoum on Thursday, hosted Zulum alongside Governor of Diffa region, Isa Lameen, Senator Abubakar Kyari and Speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan to a closed door meeting in Diffa town.

The meeting focused on repatriation of Nigerian refugees from Borno, who fled communities in different parts of northern Borno, since 2014, over attacks by Boko Haram.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: DSS parades 12 allies of Sunday Igboho arrested in night raid

The meeting held soon after governors Zulum and Lameen received President Bazoum at Tandja Momadou Airport in Diffa.

Diffa is located within close proximity to some communities in northern Borno while a number of communities in northern Borno State share land borders with Niger republic. Government and citizens in both countries have been…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper