Reps pass Bill to compel President, govs to appoint disabled persons as Ministers, commissioners

A Bill sponsored by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Femi Gbajabiamila to compel the President and state governors, to appoint disabled people to the offices of Minister and state commissioners, has been passed in the Green Chamber.

The helmsman of the Green Chamber, seeks the enforcement of those rights, through a bill, entitled: “An Act to Amend the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for Inclusion and Protection of Persons with Disabilities, 2021.”

The bill which was passed on Thursday for third reading, seeks to amend section 147 to include the word “and shall include person with disabilities”, after the last word “state” in the last paragraph of subsection 3.

The Bill proposes that section 3 should read: “Any appointment. under Sub-section (2) of this section by the President shall be in conformity with the provisions of sub-section 14(3) of this constitution.