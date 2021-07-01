[SPONSORED] African interest in residential property in Europe and the US increased by 25% in 2020







Despite the pandemic, African interest in property abroad didn’t drop in 2020. Conversely, it grew by a quarter, reports overseas property brokerage Tranio after analysing data based on around 1,000 enquiries from African customers over the last two years. Countries that were the most interested in foreign property and left most requests are South Africa, Nigeria and Egypt. Greece became the most popular location to buy residential property abroad during the pandemic.

The growing predilection for Greece and Germany

As for chosen locations, Tranio’s clients from Africa looked for properties in Greece, Germany, Italy, Spain, the US and Canada, among other countries. Moderate prices more likely explain African predilection for Greece’s real estate compared to other European real estate markets, growth potential and high rental yields that Greek property offers, as well as the Golden Visa programme. Greek Golden Visa programme allows…





