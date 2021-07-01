We buy human parts from cemetery attendants for N5,000 ― suspects confess







—- Yahoo boys buy human chest for rituals

By Dayo Johnson

A member of a syndicate who specialises in exhuming corpses from a church cemetery in Ondo town, Ondo state, Lanre Akintola has confessed that they bought human parts from the attendants for a token of N5,000.

Another suspect, Clement Adesanoye also told newsmen when they were paraded by the police that human chest were sold to yahoo boys for rituals.

Five members of the syndicate were apprehended by a patrol team attached to Safer Highway Patrol in Ondo town , Ondo state.

Vanguard gathered that the syndicate with the connivance of the church cemetery attendants exhume corpses, severed human parts and sell them to herbalists.

Other three suspects arrested include Opeyemi Odetola, Alowonle Kehinde and Jubril Jimoh.

